Taking advantage of Batman’s substantial rogues’ gallery, HBO Max are hard at work developing a new DC series.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform is in early development on a series centred on Batman villain the Penguin. The potential show would be a spin-off of Warner Bros. feature film ‘The Batman’, which is due for a March 2022 release and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role.
Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark, who are directing and producing the film, will be executive producers on the project.
Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, a crime lord whose given name is Oswald Cobblepot, in ‘The Batman’ and has been approached about continuing the role in the series. No deal is in place yet.
HBO Max also has several other DC shows in development, including a Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti, a JJ Abrams-produced’ Justice League Dark’ project, and ‘Peacemaker’, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad centred on John Cena’s character.