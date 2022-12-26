It seems Song Joong-ki, one of South Korea’s top actors, has found love again as reported by their local media.
Over the last few months, his die-hard fans were busy speculating that their idol behind hits such as “Descendants Of The Sun”, “Vincenzo” and “Arthdal Chronicles” was seeing someone surreptiously. According to their deductions, he was reportedly dating a British woman who was not a celebrity.
The actor appears to have finally put the rumors to rest.
High Zium studio, his agency, has released a statement. It states, "Actor Song Joong Ki is at the moment seeing a woman who makes him feel good. We hope your opinion of their connection will be positive." The statement continued, "We would appreciate it if you abstain from publishing any speculative or unsubstantiated reports. We ask for your understanding on the fact that we cannot confirm any information other than the fact that they are dating."
Reportedly, the actor married actor Song Hye-kyo in 2017, but the couple split a year and a half later.