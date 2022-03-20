The question that sent social media into a meltdown over the weekend was whether Kylie Jenner had secretly married her baby daddy Travis Scott?
The reality star and beauty mogul fueled rumours after she posted a photo on Instagram, flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, accompanied by a simpler gold band.
It all began when Jenner took to her social media over St Patrick’s Day weekend to post an image of her hand resting against a green Hermes Jelly bag. While the bag was enough to catch our attention, it was the diamond rings stacked on her left finger that got everyone talking, wondering whether Jenner and Scott had secretly tied the knot.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise to many with Jenner known to keep things close to her chest when it concerns her love life and motherhood. When she was expecting her first baby Stormi, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum hid her pregnancy from prying eyes until she gave birth.
This also wouldn’t be the first time Jenner sparked marriage rumours. In 2018, Jenner had been seen wearing diamonds on her ring finger with initials of Scott’s real name, ‘JW’ — Jacques Webster.
The couple have been dating on and off since 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and also share four-year-old Stormi.
Earlier this month, Jenner also posted about battling post-partum since the birth of Wolf and struggling to get through the day.