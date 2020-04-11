Image Credit:

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint has announced his girlfriend Georgia Groome is pregnant with their first child.

Grint, known for his role of Ron Weasley in the hit fantasy franchise, shared the news through a representative.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” said the representative.

Grint 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011. On Thursday, Groome showed off her baby bump when the couple stepped out in North London to stock up on supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown.