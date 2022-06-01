The magic of Harry Potter is whizzing into UAE cinemas again.
‘Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets’, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, is re-releasing in cinemas in the UAE for a limited period starting from June 2.
The second part of the hit movie franchise, based on the book series by JK Rowling, sees Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in their second year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and facing a new set of challenges — the biggest of which is the mysterious force that is trying to kill young Harry and wreaking havoc at the school in the process.
Rowling’s corresponding book was released in 1998, and the movie hit cinemas back in November 2002.
The film was part of a ground-breaking eight-part franchise that took in $7.7 billion at the global box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing film series ever.
‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ was the final chapter in the movie series that released in 2011.
Since then, the cast and crew reunited for a TV special called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, which released on the 20th anniversary of the movies. It’s available to stream on OSN+, along with all the Harry Potter movies.
‘Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets’ plays at select UAE cinemas starting from June 2.