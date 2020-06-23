Lin-Manuel Miranda with the cast during a performance of 'Hamilton' in New York. Image Credit: AP

For thousands of fans who have been trying to get their hands on ‘Hamilton’ tickets since it hit Broadway in 2015, they can soon watch the full production in high-definition from the comfort of their homes.

The highly anticipated ‘Hamilton’ movie — which features the entire stage production put on by the original Broadway cast, including show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton — premieres on Disney+ on July 3.

Gulf News reached out to OSN representatives on June 20 and June 22 to inquire about whether or not the movie will be available to UAE audiences on the same date as the US, but have still not received an official statement. OSN has a deal with Disney+ — the platform is not available as a standalone service locally — and showcases parts of the streaming platform’s catalogue.

Pg-13 rating: what’s been edited out?

The first trailer for ‘Hamilton’ has left fans with high hopes. The hip hop-inspired retelling of Hamilton’s life takes place across two acts — from leaving his home in the island of Nevis as an orphan, to becoming a founding father of America; his rivalry with politician Aaron Burr is a central point.

But fans were also quick to raise concerns over the film’s PG-13 rating and whether it indicated that the film would be altered from the original stage show.

Miranda took to Twitter to explain that he had to edit out two usages of expletives for the sake of younger audiences.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” wrote Miranda on Twitter. “But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “[expletive]” is an automatic R rating. We have 3 “[expletive]” in our show. So…I literally gave two [expletive] so the kids could see it.”

Miranda said the first instances that has been edited is in the song ‘Yorktown’, specifically the lyric, “I get the [expletive] back up again”, and then in this famous line, which Miranda says has been changed to: “Southern *record scratch*kin’ Democratic Republicans.”

However, Miranda seemed to encourage fans to make the most of the experience.