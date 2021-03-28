Halle Berry has hit back at a radio show host who compared his choice of toast to the skin tones of Black women, including the actress herself, along with tennis player Serena Williams and talk show host Gayle King.
The comments, which have caused outrage on social media, saw Berry herself weigh in after an audio clip from Rich Gaenzler’s Morning Bull radio show went viral on Twitter featuring co-host and 97 Rock DJ Rob Lederman make the comments.
“Disgusting, wrote Berry on the micro-blogging site on Saturday, re-posting the 45-second audio clip of the radio show interview. “It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. [expletive].”
On the show, Lederman can be heard speaking about Berry, King and Williams in a derogatory manner. “I may get into trouble for this. I will never go to Serena Williams level. But I’m very comfortable with, I’m very comfortable ... a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through,” Lederman says, while adding: “Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.”
According to media reports, Lederman has been suspended from his position by Cumulus Media, which owns 97 Rock. Co-hosts Gaenzler and Chris Klein have also been suspended. Advertisers, including the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, have also pulled their ads and marketing from the station.
Lederman has also released an official apology, saying he “100% [understands] why people are justifiably angry,” and pledged to do better.