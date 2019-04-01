The shooter is still at large. Two others were wounded in the incident

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Image Credit: AP

Washington: Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday, US media reported.

A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim's name, but told AFP that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.

A crowd gathers outside The Marathon clothing store owned by Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle where he was fatally shot along with 2 other wounded, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Just hours earlier, Hussle - a 33-year-old whose youth was intertwined with Los Angeles gang culture - tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing".

The rapper was mourned by big names in the music industry.

"Gone 2 soon," rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram. "I'm so sad right now I'll just reflect on the good times we had."

Singer Rihanna also mourned Hussle's passing, writing on Instagram: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!"

"I'm so sorry this happened to you," she said.

Long part of the underground rap circuit, Hussle struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 (Dh367) each.