Lee Jung-jae poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 event in London, Wednesday, November 16. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Sydney Sweeney and Andrew Garfield, England soccer captain Leah Williamson and rapper Stormzy were among the honourees at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Wednesday.

The men’s fashion and style magazine celebrated nearly 30 names from across the worlds of entertainment, culture and sport for its 25th GQ Men of the Year event, which this year swapped its past awards categories for a format of toasting honourees at a special dinner.

“This is the 25th GQ Men of the Year awards at British GQ. It’s my first. And what better time to just be a little bit radical, try something new, have a bit of fun. We’ve worked with so many incredible, talented people this year and we wanted to get all of them in a room,” the event’s organiser, GQ’s deputy global editorial director Adam Baidawi, told Reuters.

Stormzy poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 event in London, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Stormzy. Image Credit: AP
Micheal Ward. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Joy and James McAvoy. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Will Poulter. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Andrew Garfield. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Phoebe Dynevor. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Paul Mescal. Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Other honourees include actor Ben Whishaw, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Olympic distance-running champion Mo Farah and “House of the Dragon” star Emma D’Arcy.

“I’m looking forward to getting selfies with special people.

I’m looking behind me and going, ‘Yeah, there’s so and so’, Farah said as he arrived on the red carpet ahead of the dinner.

“Last couple of years it’s been hard for all of us due to COVID and it’s nice to see events happening, people coming together and celebrating together.”