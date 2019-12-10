Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5

The biggest surprise from this year’s Golden Globe nominations is the lack of surprises. As expected, Netflix continued encroaching on awards season in both the movie and television categories, earning 17 each, or 34 nominations across the board. The streaming platform’s dominance also signalled the slight slipping of HBO’s powerful hold on television: The network earned 15 nods, trailing Netflix’s TV nominations by two.

Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story,’ a domestic drama directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, earned six nominations. It was followed closely by Netflix’s other event movie, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman,’ which earned five nods, including two in the best supporting actor category for Al Pacino and semi-retired Joe Pesci.

Tying ‘The Irishman’ in number of accolades was Quentin Tarantino’s history-rewriting ‘Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,’ which delved into the Manson “family” murders. Todd Phillips’s controversial anti-superhero film ‘Joker’ and Fernando Meirelles’s papal dramedy ‘The Two Popes’ trailed with four nods each.

It’s an even tighter race on the television side, with no clear front-runner. Three shows based on real life events — HBO’s ‘Chernobyl,’ Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ and ‘Unbelievable’ — all earned four nominations each.

And the trend of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seeming to prefer television shows with recognisable stars continued this year, which might account for the critically dismissed ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘The Kominsky Method’ and the second season of ‘Big Little Lies’ (Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern) tying the critical-lauded ‘Fleabag,’ ‘Fosse/Verdon,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry,’ with three nods each. Hulu’s ‘Catch-22’ was something of an unexpected dark horse, nabbing two nominations (though it’s worth noting that it stars George Clooney.)

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5 on NBC.

Here is the list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes:

Best motion picture, drama

“1917”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Irishman”

“The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Rene Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Knives Out”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best director, motion picture

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood”

Best TV series, drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)”

Succession” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” (Amazon)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best limited series or TV movie

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” (HBO)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Christopher Abbott, “Catch 22” (Hulu)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best screenplay, motion picture

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Best animated feature film

“Frozen 2”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“The Lion King”

Best foreign language film

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite”

“Les Miserables”

Best original score, motion picture

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Hildur Gunadttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song, motion picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”