77th Globes were meant to be a win for Netflix but films like ‘The Irishman’ was shut out

77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for "1917."

The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors Sunday, as Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale ‘1917’ won best picture, drama, and Quentin Tarantino’s radiant Los Angeles fable ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ won best film, comedy or musical.

The wins for ‘1917’ were a surprise, besting such favourites as Noah Baumbach’s ‘Marriage Story’ (the leading nominee with six nods) and Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman.’ Both are acclaimed Netflix releases but they collectively took home just one award, for Laura Dern’s supporting performance as a divorce attorney in ‘Marriage Story’. ‘The Irishman’’ was entirely shut out.

THE BIG WINS

US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020

‘1917’ also won best director for Mendes. The film was made in long takes, giving the impression of it unfolding in one lengthy shot.

‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ had easier path than the more competitive drama category. Brad Pitt won for best supporting actor, his first acting Globe since winning 1996 for ‘12 Monkeys’, padding his front-runner status for the Oscars.

‘I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I am dating so it’d just be awkward,’’ said Pitt.

Throughout the night, those who took the stage used the moment to speak on matters including the currently raging Australian wildfires, women’s rights, and even, the importance of being on time.

US actress Awkwafina poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020

Ricky Gervais, hosting the NBC-telecast ceremony for the fifth time, argued that Netflix had taken over Hollywood, given the streaming service’s commanding 34 nominations, in film and TV, coming into the Globes. But the awards were widely spread around among traditional Hollywood studios, indie labels like A24, cable heavyweights like HBO and relative newcomers like Hulu.

As always at the Globes, there were surprises. Mendes’ best director ‘prize bested the likes of Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (‘Parasite’). The award was well-timed for ‘1917’, which expands nationwide Friday.

“There is not one director in the world that is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese,” a plainly surprised Mendes said.

Actress Sandra Bullock poses in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020

Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama ‘The Farewell’, became the first woman of Asian descent to win best actress in a comedy or musical. ``If anything, if I fall upon hard times, I can sell this,’’ said Awkwafina, holding the award.

No other category has been more competitive this year than best actor. On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix won for his loose-limbed performance in the divisive but hugely popular ‘Joker’ in a category that included Adam Driver (‘Marriage Story’)

GERVAIS IS RUTHLESS

Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes by declaring movies irrelevant, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood complete.

Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarise the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: ‘Well done, Netflix. You win.’ The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.

Hosting the Globes for the fifth, and according to him last time, Gervais was perhaps even more cutting than before. He told executives in the room that journalist Ronan Farrow, who has exposed cases of sexual misconduct, was coming for them. He said something vulgar that got bleeped about Judi Dench’s part in ‘Cats’. And most of all, he mocked Hollywood hypocrisy, skewering stars for working for companies like Apple, Amazon and the Walt Disney Co. while giving speeches urging social change.

Laura Dern, the best supporting actress front-runner for her performance as a divorce attorney in ‘Marriage Story’, won her fifth Globe. (Dern even served as Miss Golden Globe at age 15.) Her win denied Jennifer Lopez, the ‘Hustlers’ star, her first major acting award.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The first award of the night went to a streaming service series. Ramy Youssef won best actor in a TV series comedy or musical for his Hulu show ‘Ramy.’ Best actor n a limited series went to Russell Crowe for the Showtime series ‘The Loudest Voice.’ He wasn’t in attendance because of raging wildfires in his native Australia.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-changed based,” Crowe said in a statement read by presenters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

US actress Renee Zellweger poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020

Ahead of Sunday’s show, some wondered how much the rising tensions with Iran would be talked about following the United States’ targeted killing on Friday of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. That went unmentioned until more than halfway through when Patricia Arquette, a winner for her performance in Hulu’s ‘The Act,’ said history wouldn’t remember the day for the Globes but will see “a country on the brink of war.” She urged all to vote in November’s presidential election.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge followed up her Emmy haul by winning best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series. She thanked former President Barack Obama for putting ‘Fleabag’ on his best-of-2019 list. With a grin, she added: “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.”

(L-R) David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Margaret Qualley, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Julia Butters, and Leonardo DiCaprio pose in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 05, 2020

Waller-Bridge’s co-star Andrew Scott (of "hot priest" fame) missed out on the category’s supporting actor award, which Stellan Skarsgard took for HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’”

HBO was also triumphant in best TV drama, where the second season of ‘Succession’ bested Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ and Apple TV Plus’ first Globe nominee, ‘The Morning Show.’ Brian Cox, the Rupert Murdoch-like patriarch of ‘Succession’, also won best actor in a drama series. ‘The Crown’ took some hardware home, too, with Olivia Colman winning best actress in a drama series, a year after winning for her performance in ‘The Favourite.’

Best foreign language film went to Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite,’ the Cannes Palme d’Or winning sensation from South Korea. Despite being an organization of foreign journalists, the HFPA doesn’t include foreign films in its top categories, thus ruling out ``Parasite,” a likely best picture nominee at next month’s Oscars.

“Once you overcome the inch-tall-barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,’’ said Bong through a translator.

Jody Comer arrives at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Tom Hanks, also a nominee for his supporting turn as Fred Rogers in ``A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,’’ received the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award, a similar honorary award given for television accomplishment, was given to Ellen DeGeneres. She was movingly introduced by Kate McKinnon who said DeGeneres’ example guided her in her own coming out.

“The only thing that made it less scary was seeing Ellen on TV,” said McKinnon.

Hanks’ speech had its own emotional moment. Just as he was beginning comments that would touch on the importance of actors being on time, Hanks caught sight of his wife and four children at a table near the stage and choked up.

This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award as presenter Charlize Theron looks on at right at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

“A man is blessed with the family’s sitting down front like that,’’ said Hanks.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the evening’s most heavyweight battle, besting Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Their ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ won best song. “It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with him,” said Elton of his song-writing partner. “Ever.”