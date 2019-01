Darren Criss, who won for his role in ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’, spoke onstage about diversity, noting, “This has been a marvellous year for representation in Hollywood, and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny, tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming to this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this. Mom, I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you.