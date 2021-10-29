Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Image Credit: AP

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have broken up, according to reports.

News of their split comes soon after Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid accused Malik of striking her.

Gigi and Malik share daughter Khai and have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015.

Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai Image Credit: instagram.com/gigihadid

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” a source told People.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative told E!.

Earlier, TMZ reported a source as saying that Yolanda was considering filing a police report after Malik allegedly struck her during an argument.

Zayn Malik (left) and Gigi Hadid Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Then, on Thursday, Malik responded to the claim, telling TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details.”

The former One Direction singer also posted a statement to Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in,” the singer wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Malik added, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”