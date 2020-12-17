George Clooney Image Credit: REUTERS

Following actor Tom Cruise’s on-set outburst over the lack of social distancing between crew members, George Clooney commiserated with the star.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Clooney was asked about Cruise’s tirade caught on audio from the UK set of upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.

“I understand why he did it,” Clooney said. “He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he’d [done] it 10 or 15 times before.”

In the leaked clip first posted by The Sun, Cruise can be heard yelling at staff for reportedly breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” Cruise is heard screaming. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every [expletive] studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [expletive]. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Clooney, who was promoting his upcoming movie ‘The Midnight Sky’ on the show, says he might have addressed the problem differently though.