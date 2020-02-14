In this file photo taken on November 20, 2019 Gayle King speaks during the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations Conference at CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Gayle King says she accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology, and the CBS anchor says she’s sorry that her interview last week added to the pain of people grieving over Kobe Bryant’s death.

The rapper had posted a profane, threatening video directed toward King last week following her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. He was mad King had asked Leslie, in the wake of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, whether a 2003 sexual abuse allegation damaged the former Los Angeles Laker’s legacy.

While others shared his anger, Snoop Dogg was criticised for the ugliness of his threat. He posted an apology on Instagram, saying “when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.”

Snoop Dogg attends 2019 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "Queen and Slim" on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” King said in a statement.

She said it was never her intention to add to the pain.

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Meanwhile, another former Lakers star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, wrote a column in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday decrying the abusive language and threats directed toward King as a bad message to send to young black men.