Kit Harington at HBO's 'Game of Thrones' final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019, in New York. Image Credit: AP

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as the heartthrob Jon Snow, his representative said on May 28.

“Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a representative for the British actor said in a statement.

Still from 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 with Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Maisie Williams. Image Credit: HBO

Harington, 32, went from virtual unknown to world stardom in ‘Game of Thrones’, in which he played the role of the courageous Snow, whose actions in the final episode were one of the show’s biggest shockers.

The statement did not give details of his issues, but The New York Post’s Page Six column said Harington was hard hit by the ending of the show and was being treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

In a still from 'Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm, with Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Image Credit: HBO

Page Six added that he checked into a clinic in the US help several weeks before the medieval fantasy series came to an end on May 19. The finale attracted a record 19.3 million viewers in the US alone.