The new films are separate from the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss Image Credit:

A piece of the ‘Star Wars’ puzzle has just fallen into place.

Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger says that ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss are working on the new ‘Star Wars’ film expected in theatres in December 2022.

Iger revealed the information at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York. He also said he would not be commenting further.

The company had previously announced that ‘The Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson, separately, and Benioff and Weiss were working on new ‘Star Wars’ films but it wasn’t clear whose would come first.