Love it or hate it, HBO’s seminal adaptation of ‘Game of Thrones’ has forever left a mark on geek culture.
So when the show’s official Twitter accounted posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday night, fans were quick to take notice.
“Winter is coming,” said the bare post, leaving fans to decipher its meaning.
An ever-popular quote from the series, the tweet could merely be a tribute to the fast-approaching 10-year anniversary of the show.
‘Game of Thrones’, a TV adaptation of GRR Martin’s popular fantasy series, debuted its first episode on April 17, 2011.
But the tweet could also be alluding to a future expansion of the series, with so many shows already greenlit or in the pipeline from the world of Westeros.
HBO is already working on a prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’, based on Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’, set 300 years before the events of ‘GoT’.
The series has cast Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.
‘House of the Dragon’ is currently set to debut sometime in 2022, and the approaching ‘GoT’ anniversary could be a good time for HBO to announce an official release date.