Haley Bennett as Roxanne and Peter Dinklage as Cyrano in 'Cyrano'. Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Peter Dinklage takes the lead role in musical drama ‘Cyrano’, a new movie adaptation of the classic French story, which had its UK premiere on Tuesday.

Adapted from a theatre production written by his wife Erica Schmidt, Dinklage reprises his 2018 stage role of the swordsman with a gift for words, who struggles to declare his feelings to the woman he loves because of his perceived unattractive appearance.

The film is the latest remake of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’, in which the titular character helps newcomer Christian pen love letters to Roxanne, the object of both men’s affection.

Peter Dinklage poses for photographers at the UK premiere of the film ‘Cyrano’ in London Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Image Credit: AP

One big change Schmidt made from the original play was getting rid of Cyrano’s large nose, which she said was her first way into the piece.

“I just thought, what if he never said what it is that he feels is unlovable about himself physically? What if it was just in whatever the audience imagined?” Schmidt said.

Dinklage said the change was one of several elements that initially attracted him to the role.

“So much of the story is about a guy who’s insecure because of the nose. And when you take the nose away, it makes it a bit more universal in terms of everybody can sort of relate to,” he said.

Kelvin Harrison Jr, from left, Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage. Image Credit: AP

“I felt that it was really important to tell a story about human connection in a world where we seem to be more and more disconnected,” said director Joe Wright. “And then the pandemic happened, and we were even more disconnected. So I felt now is definitely the time to tell this story.” Wright is known for films such as ‘Pride & Prejudice’ and ‘Atonement’.