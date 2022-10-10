Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey reportedly married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy on October 6.
According to a report in The Independent, photographs that have surfaced online shows the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline.
Headey, who gained universal fame after playing Cersei Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’, also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.
The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas.
Actors Headey and Menchaca began dating in 2020. Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 201, with whom she shares her 12-year-old son Wylie.
Headey has five Primetime Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nomination to her name and Menchaca is popular for his role as Russ Langmore in the Netflix series Ozark. Headey will soon be starring in a comedy thriller, Svalta, alongside her co-star Nick Frost from the film, Fighting With My Family. The star also has an HBO series in the pipeline.