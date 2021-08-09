Kit Harington Image Credit: Reuters

English actor Kit Harington, best know for starring in ‘Game of Thrones’, has opened up about facing struggles with addiction and is hoping that being open about it will help others.

“Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that were happening during ‘Thrones’, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” Harington told The Sunday Times in an interview released on August 7.

Kit Harington in 'Game of Thrones'. Image Credit: HBO

Asked if he dealt with suicidal thoughts he replied: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.”

In 2019, it was reported that Harington, 34, had entered a rehab facility in Connecticut soon after the finale of ‘Game of Thrones’. The actor famously played the role of Jon Snow in it, and married his co-star Rose Leslie in 2018.

“Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a representative for the actor said in a statement at the time.

FILE - Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Talking about getting sober, Harington said in his latest interview: “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’”

The ‘Eternals’ actor said that he didn’t want to be praised for overcoming his addiction.