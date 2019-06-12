Image Credit:

Princess Anna and Queen Elsa’s mysterious adventure just got a bit clearer now that Disney has just dropped the first full trailer for ‘Frozen 2.’

The new sneak peek showed Anna and Elsa (voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, respectively) setting off to further understand Elsa’s magical freezing abilities and how the answer could be threatening their kingdom.

The highly anticipated ‘Frozen 2’ hits US theatres on November 22. It re-teams the minds behind the 2013 musical animated film, a story derived from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale ‘The Snow Queen.’

The film became the highest-grossing animated film of all time and won two Oscars.

Co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back at the helm, and songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who spawned ‘Let It Go’ and ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman,’ are also back with songs for the all-new adventure.

The trailer begins with Elsa as she continues her ‘Moana’-style foray into the ocean, ice-zapping patches so she can walk on water. Now it’s clear that she’s trying to unlock a path of some sort that tests her freezing abilities. All this, so she can figure out how and why she was born with magical powers.

When the frozen ocean water crumbles around her, Elsa is forced under the water, where she encounters a Nokk, a horse-like underwater creature that uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest. It sparkles too!

The wise, rolling rock trolls who raised Anna’s beau, Kristoff, are back to share their ancient wisdom with the heroines and shed more light on Elsa’s power, which they helped conceal in the original film.

According to the wise Grand Pabbie of the rock trolls, the gang has to “go north, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown” to help Elsa find the truth.

“The past is not what it seems,” he warns them, alluding to the sisters’ belief that Elsa was born with her powers.

We also see young Anna and Elsa in a flashback, a few marshmallow-like creatures return, what looks like the land of eternal fall and some crazy, purple wildfire that threatens the gang.

The rampant success of Disney’s ‘Frozen’ gave rise to a frenzied replication of Anna and Elsa’s dresses. The follow-up short films — ‘Frozen Fever’ and ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ — not only gave the women new stories to tell, but also new gowns to show off (and for fans to buy).

The look of their gear this time, though inspired by the colours and style of their iconic ‘Frozen’ looks, seems far more streamlined and utilitarian for their rugged journey. Elsa, in particular, dons a few looks in the trailer, a bodysuit to swim in, a simplified blue dress (that might actually have pants under it) and an easy-to-practice-freezing-in burgundy gown.

We get a glimpse of Arendelle Ice Master Kristoff steering the new ride Anna gifted him at the end of ‘Frozen.’ His passengers this time include Anna, Elsa and their animated snowman Olaf as the reindeer Sven carries them past the North Mountain.