The Venice Film Festival will welcome stars from Penelope Cruz to Cate Blanchett and host world premieres from directors Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro Inarritu and Luca Guadagnino, organisers said.

A total of 23 movies are in competition for the Golden Lion, the top prize awarded to the best film on the final day of the ‘Mostra’, the prestigious festival on the glitzy Venice Lido running from August 31 to September 10.

Artistic Director Alberto Barbera called the 79th annual festival an “open window on the world.”

Julianne Moore is presiding over the Venice jury Image Credit: Reuters

This year’s red carpet should see no shortage of stars, with Julianne Moore presiding over the jury, and top talents Hugh Jackman, Timothee Chalamet, Don Cheadle and Colin Farrell all starring in films in competition.

Spain’s Cruz — who won Venice’s best actress award last year for her work in ‘Parallel Mothers’ — returns in ‘Immensity’, a family drama set in 1970s Rome by Italy’s Emanuele Crialese.

Australian star Blanchett is also expected to attend, for her work playing an orchestra conductor in ‘Tar’, the third feature by US director Todd Field.

Fictionalised Marilyn Monroe

Naom Baumbach Image Credit: AP

This year also marks the return of US director Aronofsky with ‘The Whale’, a psychological drama in which Brendan Fraser plays an obese writer seeking to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Aronofsky is 2008’s Golden Lion winner for ‘The Wrestler’, about a down-and-out fighter that won raves for lead actor Mickey Rourke.

“The collapse of the American Dream,” said Barbera, is the theme of the highly anticipated ‘Bones and All’ by Italian director Guadagnino. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Chloe Sevigny, the film follows a young woman and drifter confronting their cannibalism on a cross-country road trip.

A “most personal” film in the main competition, said Barbera, is ‘Bardo: The False Chronicle of some Truths’ by Mexico’s Inarritu, in which a journalist suffers an existential crisis.

British actress Tilda Swinton appears in mystery-drama ‘The Eternal Daughter’ by Joanna Hogg, while Farrell plays one of two longtime Irish friends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ by Martin McDonagh.

In the biopic genre is ‘Blonde’, Andrew Dominik’s fictionalised look at Marilyn Monroe adapted from the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody.

Nan Goldin, the US photographer and activist, is the focus of Laura Poitras’ ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’, about the opioid epidemic in the United States.