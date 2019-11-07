FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, French actress Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy. Denueve's family said in a statement released Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019, that the 76-year-old actress suffered a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

French actress Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie, the screen star’s family said.

The 76-year-old Deneuve suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke, according to a family statement.

“Fortunately, she has no motor deficits [but] must, of course, take some time to rest.”

Deneuve was hospitalised in Paris, but the family didn’t disclose the name of the facility. No details were given on when she had the stroke, but French media reported that it happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Deneuve has been filming ‘De son vivant’ (In One’s Lifetime), the story of a mother who loses her son to cancer. It was the third film by Emmanuelle Bercot, the director, starring Deneuve.

With her long blond hair, heavy eyelids and sultry stare, Oscar-nominated Deneuve first came to prominence in Jacques Demy’s 1964 musical ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.’

But longevity was one of the French film star’s greatest skills. She dazzled red carpets as fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent’s muse and won myriad awards in a career that spans seven decades.

She won several Cesar Awards, France’s answer to the Oscars, including for Francois Truffaut’s 1980 hit ‘The Last Metro’ and consolidated her status as one of France’s most famous exports with an Academy Award nomination for 1992’s ‘Indochine,’ a drama set in colonial French Indochina during the 1930s to 1950s.

She hasn’t stopped. Deneuve starred in a film released earlier this year, ‘Fete de Famille’ (Happy Birthday), directed by Cedric Kahn.

Her own family grew via her romantic involvement with several famous men. She had a son, Christian Vadim, with director Roger Vadim, and a daughter, French actress Chiara Mastroianni, with actor Marcello Mastroianni, with whom she had lived.