Felicity Huffman reporting for prison Image Credit: SPLASH NEWS

As Felicity Huffman approaches the halfway point of her 14-day federal prison sentence in the college admissions scandal, some details about her stay there are emerging.

In short: We know what the 56-year-old is wearing, who’s coming to visit her and what her living quarters are like.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘American Crime’ actress is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a low-security facility in Alameda County that houses about 1,200 female inmates east of San Francisco and Oakland. She had pleaded guilty to paying scam mastermind Rick Singer $15,000 (Dh55,089) to rig her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT scores.

Paparazzi got pictures of Huffman wearing a deep-green prison outfit and white cap — so much for orange being the new black? — as she headed to meet with her family on Saturday, TMZ reported.

Husband William H Macy visited with Huffman “for a few hours” that day with 17-year-old daughter Georgia Macy in tow, then returned solo on Sunday, according to ET.

Sophia Macy, 19, who was not photographed with her family over the weekend, has reportedly put her college plans on hold.

The same source who spilled those beans to ET said Huffman is currently living “in a room with inmates with a toilet in the middle of the floor. She’s in prison garb and there’s work duty — it’s pretty serious stuff.”

“I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person,” Huffman said in a statement issued after her sentencing in September. “My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community.”

She also apologised to her family and said she accepted the court’s decision “without reservation.”

In addition to her prison time, Huffman was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine, and she’ll be on probation for a year.

Though federal inmates sentenced to less than one year can’t earn time off for good conduct, the actress’ 14-day sentence is likely to run only 13 days because of time she spent in federal custody after her arrest in March.