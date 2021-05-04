All aboard the hype train. Marvel has just dropped a first look at the much-awaited ‘Eternals’, a superhero team-up from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, arriving in theatres on November 5.
The teaser was part of a larger trailer that promotes and announces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming releases from phase four, along with a quick glimspe of some of Marvel’s biggest movies, accompanied by a heartfelt narration from the late Stan Lee himself.
Along with a brief look at ‘Eternals’, the teaser also includes official title announcements for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (previously referred to as ‘Black Panther 2’) and ‘The Marvels’, the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, which will also serve as a follow-up to the upcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ show on Disney Plus and will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan team up.
The ‘Eternals’ teaser features brief looks at Salma Hayek’s Ajak, seen riding a horse, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, who is staring off into the distance, and Richard Madden’s Ikaris standing at the front of the team, along with a wide shot of several of the ‘Eternals’ members suited up.
The biggest reveal of the teaser however was the first look at Angelina Jolie’s Thena, seen weilding a glowing sword.
The updated theatrical release schedule form Marvel looks like this:
Black Widow: July 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021
Eternals: November 5, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022
The Marvels: November 11, 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: May 5, 2023