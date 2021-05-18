Emma Watson Image Credit: AP

Actress Emma Watson popped up on social media after almost a year to refute rumours about her personal life.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress, 31, was seemingly addressing news reports that she was engaged to boyfriend Leo Robinton.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

The last tweet she made before her most recent posts was in August 2020, while her most recent Instagram post was in June 2020. The star also took the time to give fans a peek into what she had been doing in this time away from the public eye.

“In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” Watson added.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actress ended her statement with a note of gratitude.

“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times,” she said. “And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”