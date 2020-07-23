Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund will soon welcome their first child together and are thrilled for their new journey.
The couple are “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” a source told Us Weekly.
News of the ‘American Horror Story’ star, 29, being pregnant with her first child came out last month. Later, the actress’ mother Kelly Cunningham confirmed via Instagram that “yes” Roberts was expecting.
“Very excited,” Cunningham wrote when one of her Instagram followers said she will “make an amazing grandmother”.
Roberts and Hedlund have been dating since March 2019.
The actress is best known for her roles in ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Scream Queens’, and is the daughter of Hollywood star Eric Roberts. Her aunt is ‘Pretty Woman’ actress Julia Roberts.
Hedlund, 35, has starred in a number of major films include ‘Tron: Legacy’, ‘Unbroken’, ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ and ‘Mudbound’.
With inputs from IANS