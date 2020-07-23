1.2266932-2953659358
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 03: Actor Emma Roberts speaks onstage at the 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' panel during the FX Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund will soon welcome their first child together and are thrilled for their new journey.

The couple are “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” a source told Us Weekly.

News of the ‘American Horror Story’ star, 29, being pregnant with her first child came out last month. Later, the actress’ mother Kelly Cunningham confirmed via Instagram that “yes” Roberts was expecting.

1.1597208-1319946549
Garrett Hedlund in 'Pan'. Image Credit: Agencies

“Very excited,” Cunningham wrote when one of her Instagram followers said she will “make an amazing grandmother”.

Roberts and Hedlund have been dating since March 2019.

The actress is best known for her roles in ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Scream Queens’, and is the daughter of Hollywood star Eric Roberts. Her aunt is ‘Pretty Woman’ actress Julia Roberts.

Hedlund, 35, has starred in a number of major films include ‘Tron: Legacy’, ‘Unbroken’, ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ and ‘Mudbound’.

With inputs from IANS