Actress Lily Collins has gotten married to writer and director Charlie McDowell in a beautiful ceremony in Colorado.
The ‘Emily in Paris’ star shared pictures with her new hubby from a romantic setting surrounded by nature, and even a waterfall — a far cry from the city streets of Collins’ popular Netflix series.
“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond,” Collins, 32, wrote in an Instagram post.
“I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins,” McDowell, 38, wrote on his own page.
McDowell is known for directing the comedy thriller ‘The One I Love’ and romantic sci-fi movie ‘The Discovery’. Interestingly, his step-father is famed actor Ted Danson, known for his roles in ‘Three Men and a Baby’, ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Fargo’.
Collins, the daughter of iconic singer Phil Collins, has starred in a number of projects including ‘Love, Rosie’, ‘Mirror Mirror’ and ‘Tolkien’.
She and McDowell were first linked in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020.
“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” Collins had written in her Instagram post where she flashed her ring.