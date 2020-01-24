Singers fwill reprise their performances at the awards

Elton John performs onstage during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" final tour at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live at next month’s Academy Awards.

Producers said that best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform during the February 9 ceremony in Los Angeles.

This combination of photos shows, from left, Randy Newman, Cynthis Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John and Chrissy Metz who will perform nominated songs at the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP

Erivo will sing ‘Stand Up’ from ‘Harriet’. John will perform ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from ‘Rocketman’. Newman will sing ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from ‘Toy Story 4’.

Menzel will be joined by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform ‘Into The Unknown’ from ‘Frozen II’. Chrissy Metz will sing ‘I’m Standing With You’’ from ‘Breakthrough’.