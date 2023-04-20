1 of 12
With the long Eid weekend upon us, there’s plenty of action at the UAE cinemas. From horror films to war sagas, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a quick round-up of the entertainers that are releasing this week. With these 11-film recommendations in hand, there’s little standing between you, your popcorn, and some great stories on the big screen:
Image Credit: Twitter/Being Salman Khan
'THE COVENANT' (English): Directed by Guy Ritchie of ‘Snatch’ fame, this war film has blockbuster written all over. Shouldered by Hollywood heavyweights Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, the movie is set in Afghanistan and how an unlikely bond springs between US sergeant John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) and his local translator/interpreter Ahmed (Salim). Based on a true story, this movie is a stirring parable of how humanity can triumph between two men in uniforms even in deep crisis. Gyllenhaal and Salim are in top form in this war film which boasts big guns, action-set pieces, and bullets in plenty. Watch this if you have been missing those big-budget action adventures. Still not convinced? Read our interview in Gulf News with the actors.
Image Credit: Christopher Raphael/Phars Films.
'KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN" (Hindi): Two words. Salman Khan. If you are a fan of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who is known for his swagger and swashbuckling hero image, then this Hindi-language Eid release is right up your street. When it comes to plot, it may sound familiar where Khan plays this ultimate, indefatigable saviour to a hapless family. His job is to protect them at all costs. Going by the trailers, Khan is doing what he does best. Deliver punchy oneliners in his inimitable laidback style.
Image Credit: Supplied
'MONEY BACK GUARANTEE' (Urdu): If you have been missing Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan on the big screen, then this action comedy/heist thriller will appease you. Khan will tickle your comic bones in this one. Plus, former cricketer Wasim Akram makes his debut with this film.
Image Credit: Supplied
'JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4' (English): Hollywood action star Keanu Reeves is back with a bang as this lethal assassin and is on a dangerous mission to defeat The High Table. The stakes are high and his enemies have become more lethal in this inventive and thrilling sequel. What’s not to love about a brooding Reeves, anyway? Directed by Chad Stahelski, this one is an edge-of-the-seat entertainer with deathy-defying stunts and twists.
Image Credit: AP
'THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE' (English): The Eid weekend is all about spending time with your family and loved ones. Why not make an evening filled with a tub of pop-corn and an entertainer like ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie? The video game adaptation ticks all the boxes. Incidentally, it continues to be a box-office high scorer in the US and has already surpassed $500 million mark globally. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, this film boasting splashy visuals and nostalgia for Nintendo games, features a voice cast of Chriss Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.
Image Credit: AP
AYALVAASHI (Malayalam): Directed by Irshad, this slice-of-life film features the talented Soubin Shahir as its lead characters. Like most stirring Malayalam films, the film shines the spotlight on the ordinary folks with their daily struggles and fights. Going by the trailers, Shahir seems to be a misunderstood regular bloke who has a beef with his neighbours. The beauty of such films is how they highlight the extraordinary lives of ordinary guys.
Image Credit: Supplied
EVIL DEAD RISE (English): Calling all horror movie fans. The franchise that revolutinised horror cinema, ‘Evil Dead’, with its blend of scares and dark humour is back with a new and smart installment. As always, this new chapter – written and directed by Lee Cronin -- will chronicle a family’s desperate fight for survival at a rocky reunion. Set at a cabin by the lake, mysterious happening set the tone of this film. Trust us, this new instalment will be high on shock value, jump scares, and some good old fashioned screaming in your seats. And, there will be a lot of blood.
Image Credit: Supplied
TO CATCH A KILLER (English): Starring Shailene Woodley as a cop helping FBI to track down a mass shooter in Baltimore, this neat procedural is likely to keep you guessing till the end. Directed by Argentinian director and writer Damian Szifron, early reviews are callig this film the screen equivalent of a solid page-turner. There’s enough action, suspense, and thrills to keep you invested in this film.
Image Credit: Supplied
RAMSIS PARIS (Arabic): Starring Haifa Wehbe, Mohamed Sallam, Mostafa Khater and Hamdy Al Merghany, this film is a love story between Isabel, the daughter of the French governor of Rosetta, and an Egyptian man Selim. They go to desperate lengths to be together, but will it cost them heavily forms the spine of this romance. There’s also a time-travelling element woven into the love story.
Image Credit: Supplied
TAMILARASAN (Tamil): This action thriller, directed by Babu Yogeshwaran, stars Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood and Remya Nambeesan in crucial roles. The film chronicles a desperate young man’s fight against the system. With music composed by Illayaraja, this film has all the ingredients of a mass entertainer. And there’s also Sonu Sood who plays a cop in this one, plus elements of how naxalism is perceived in modern day society.
Image Credit: Supplied
'Harley' (Arabic): Starring singer Mohammed Ramadan in a swashbuckling getaway driver role, Harley is high on action, stunts, and speed. He plays a mechanical engineer who joins a gang and does their unsavoury jobs. He loves living on the fast lane, but does he end up paying a steep price of his love for living on the edge. Plus it has some great action on a Harley machine, so what’s not to love?
Image Credit: Instagram/Mohammad Ramadan