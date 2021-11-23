Fresh off the unpredented success of Netflix’s action-comedy flick ‘Red Notice’, writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber may already have his gears turning for a sequel.
In an interview with Collider, Marshall Thurber said that shilw he doesn’t have a script, he’s definitely thinking about it: “I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I ’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix… we’ve been having those conversations.”
Speaking of a sequel, a certain fanous singer-songwriter is also hoping to have a second go at ‘Red Notice’.
Ed Sheeran’s cameo in the film was a huge hit with fans, and the star said is hopeful he can make another appearance in the film’s sequel.
Speaking about filming his scene in the Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starring film, Sheeran said it was the final one to be shot for the movie.
“Mine was the last scene that they shot and because of COVID, it was a two-year shoot,” he told Hits Live in Liverpool. “So, by the end of it, all the crew were just like ‘thank God this is over’.”
On returning for the next movie, he said, “I’m hoping that it’s going to turn into like a Mike Tyson in the Hangover thing.
“Because they’re going to do a sequel, so I’m hoping that at some point I get brought back to be even worse.”