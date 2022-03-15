Prepare to unwind as the Dubai Comedy Festival returns to the UAE with their brand of infectious humour starting May 12.
Comedians including Maz Jobrani, NEMR, Eddie Griffin, Mina Liccione, Vir Das, Gad Elmaleh and Ali Al Sayed will perform during the 11-day extravaganza. Last year, the event took over the city by garnering a footfall of more than 8,500.
“After mapping two seasons of massive hits, we are thrilled to welcome Dubai Comedy Festival once again. The festival has continually set the benchmark in the region for offering a stage to some of the best regional as well as global talent bringing a diverse mix of communities together. We look forward to seeing a full house as Dubai being one of the first cities to resume events to full capacity with the safety of all still being a priority, and being the international hub for comedy and entertainment,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in a statement.
While Jobrani is an American comedian and actor who is a part of the ‘Axis of Evil’ comedy group, Vir Das is one of India’s most popular comedic stars.
Edward Rubin Griffin is an American comedian and actor best known for portraying Eddie Sherman in the sitcom ‘Malcolm & Eddie’ and for playing the title character in the 2002 comedy film ‘Undercover Brother’.
NEMR is a Lebanese-American stand-up comedian who is credited with establishing and pioneering the stand-up comedy scene throughout the Middle East where he performs in English. Go online for the full line up and tickets.