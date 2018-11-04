DJ Khaled jumped into the ocean in Miami to save his friend from drowning.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker helped music producer Ayo Juan after the pair went out for a jet ski ride on the waves off the Florida coast.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Khaled is filmed cracking jokes as he and Coast Guard officials helped Juan get safely to dry land after being unable to climb back onto his water vehicle.

No one was harmed as Ayo was brought to land unscathed.

Khaled has plenty of experience regarding the dangers of jet skis after infamously getting lost at sea himself back in December, 2015, while attempting to find his way home from rapper Rick Ross’ Miami mansion.

He even took to Snapchat to document the whole saga, but was able to make it back to his pad safely in the dark.