Fans enjoyed the trailer and posted their reactions on social media

Image Credit:

What you need to know: Disney’s Maleficent is back and fans love the new trailer.

Tweeps discussed Disney's live-action films and whether they did justice to the "old movies".

Dubai: Disney’s ‘Mistress of Evil’ is back and social media users are ready for her. Who are we talking about? Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in the Maleficent sequel.

Walt Disney Studios shared the trailer and release date for the second part of the Disney franchise from their official twitter handle.

The film is titled ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’, and social media users were all praise for Jolie who plays the role of the evil fairy, Maleficent, for the second time.

Maleficent is the villain from the 1959 classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’. The first fantasy-action film was released in 2014. The original date for the sequal was May 26, 2020, but is set for an earlier release.

Tweep @starkdeckerstar posted: “Oh this is the best trailer ever! I literally can’t wait!”

@toondogger wrote: “Wow! This looks fantastic!”

The trailer was watched more than 3.7 million times and the film is set to release on October 18, 2019.

In the 2 minute 17 second clip, Princess Aurora, played by actress Elle Fanning, gets engaged and is hearing wedding bells. However, after Maleficent confronts Aurora’s soon to be mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, all is not well in the land. While the kingdom is at the brink of war, the trailer also introduced some new character, indicating that Maleficent is not the only one of her kind.

People were surprised with the reveal of this trailer as there was not much buzz surrounding the movie’s sequel. Tweep @Van_Haals posted: “Wow, this looks magnificent.”

@GiftedWorking posted: “Really like the Maleficient storyline. And not sure if it’s an unpopular opinion but Angelina Jolie does a ... good job as the Mistress of Evil. #MaleficentMistressOfEvil.”

And tweep @fangiefjolie sympathised with Maleficent’s character and posted: “To be honest, I kind of understand Maleficent’s anger. She raised Aurora, almost died for her and now she’s seeing a woman who knows nothing saying that all she’s done was good, but the girl deserves a ‘real’ mother. I would’ve been ... too. #MaleficentMistressOfEvil.”

Where was Jolie?

Jolie has not taken up many film projects in the last few years, however she has continued her work as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and has started many charity foundations of her own.

Fans were excited to see her back on the big screen.

Tweep @winonasrider posted: “I’m weak for anything Angelina Jolie to be honest.”

@onceoveronline posted: “... this looks so much better than the first one! Angelina is killing it!”

And tweep @aisha_hastings wrote: “The Queen is back.”

Jolie will also be seen in the film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’, which will release in 2010. Her role in the film is still unknown.

Disney remakes

According to tweeps Disney is “on a roll” as the company is not only working on many life-action remakes of their classic animated movies, they are also working on new projects and sequels.

Tweep @psva33350 posted: “Disney just won’t stop.”

And @pupy_s wrote: “Disney has done it again! Stop taking my money!”

Disney’s Lion King live-action remake is going to hit theatres July 18 and fans young and old are waiting to watch it.

The company recently released the trailer for the Mulan live-action film, which was praised online.

Some users said they could no longer cope with Disney’s upcoming projects.

@GabrielEloim posted: “I think I’d have a heart attack, @Disney you want me to have a heart attack? First #Mulan and #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil now?”

Ariel backlash

While the The Little Mermaid remake is still underway, the company has received criticism for casting Black-American actress Halle Bailey for the role of Ariel. They felt that it was not true to the original ‘Anglo-Saxon’ image of the character ‘Ariel’.

Tweeps used #NotMyAriel to share their opinions on Disney’s decision.

While Disney has not released a statement, their network Freeform, wrote an open letter to fans, stating that the it is genetically possible for the mermaid to be black as the original author of the story was Danish. They added that ultimately, the character is a “work of fiction”.

People accused Disney of releasing the trailer of Maleficent, only to distract audiences.

@mariagaani51 tweeted: “Well, well, well ... dropping trailers consecutively. Is this Disney trying to make up for the ruckus from the Ariel announcement? Disney you clever snake.”

Tweep @daaselva posted: “Yay great Maleficent and Aurora, but they ruined Little Mermaid... fix that Disney!”