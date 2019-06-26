Updated movie will have a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo

Walt Disney Co said it will release a revised version of megahit ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on June 28 that includes a previously deleted scene, a move that could propel the Marvel superhero movie to the all-time box office record.

‘Endgame’ has hauled in an estimated $2.75 billion (Dh10 billion) at global box offices since its April release, just $38 million shy of 2009 sci-fi blockbuster ‘Avatar’ on the list of the highest-grossing movies in history, according to website Box Office Mojo.

The updated ‘Endgame’ will include the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo, Disney said in a statement. Fans also will receive a movie-themed poster with their ticket, Disney said.

‘Endgame’ stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.