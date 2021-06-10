Elizabeth Olsen. Image Credit: AFP

Actress Elizabeth Olsen, who last appeared in the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’, just shared a major update about her relationship — she is a married woman.

Olsen sparked marriage speculation after casually referring to her longtime partner Robbie Arnett as her “husband” in a new interview, according to People magazine.

The revelation came on Tuesday, in a video chat with actor Kaley Cuoco released as a part of Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series.

While explaining that she had to film for the interview in her bathroom, Olsen praised Arnett for leaving a nod to her hit Disney+ show ‘WandaVision’ in the background.

“I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the UK for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom,” the actress told Cuoco.

Out of the corner of her eye, the Olsen spotted something special in the background. “I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic — you know, the Little Miss books?”

Turning around to show Cuoco a children’s book propped up on the bathroom counter, Olsen explained, “It’s Little Miss Magic. They’re these classic books but ‘magic’ because of WandaVision because he’s such a [expletive] cutie!”

Upon learning about this, many fans expressed their surprise on Twitter.

One said, “Me seeing Elizabeth Olsen fans having a breakdown because they find out she got married. it’s just like us Emma Stone fans when we found out Emma was married too.”

Another user added, “Can’t believe Olsen got married, and we don’t even have a picture of her in the wedding dress.”

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios' 'WandaVision'.

A representative for Olsen did not immediately respond to People magazine’s request for comment, but in March 2019, a source confirmed to the outlet that the two were engaged after three years of dating.

Olsen was first romantically linked to Arnett, the lead singer of the indie band Milo Greene, in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City.

The private pair made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together where they were photographed.

Olsen was previously engaged to ‘Narcos’ star Boyd Holbrook from March 2014 to January 2015. Six months after their split, a source told Us Weekly that Olsen had moved on with ‘Marvel’ costar Tom Hiddleston.

While Olsen did not make any further comments about her relationship with Arnett during her virtual sit-down with Cuoco, she did confirm that there will not be a second season of ‘WandaVision’ anytime soon.