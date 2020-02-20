The actress is popular for her roles in ‘Altered Carbon’ and ‘Animal Kingdom’

Actress Dichen Lachman has been roped in to join the cast of ‘Jurassic World 3’.

The Australian actress of Nepali and German descent, who is popularly known for her television show ‘Animal Kingdom’ and the Netflix series ‘Altered Carbon’, is the latest cast member of the Colin Trevorrow-directed picture, reported Deadline.

The third film in the Jurassic World franchise will have Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles from the previous films, reported Variety.

‘Jurassic World 3’ will also star Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Trevorrow will not only direct and produce the film but is also penning the script with Emily Carmichael.

For production, Trevorrow is being joined by his old partner Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Universal Pictures’ senior vice president of production Sara Scott is heading the production on behalf of the studio.