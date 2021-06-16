One of the most anticipated indie releases of the year, David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’, starring Dev Patel in the lead role, finally has a release date.
The A24 production will be released by Front Row Films in the UAE, hitting cinemas on August 19.
An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend,’The Green Knight’ tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.
The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan and Joel Edgerton.