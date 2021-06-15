Chrissy Teigen. Image Credit: REUTERS

Things aren’t looking so good for former star of social media Chrissy Teigen.

The cookbook author and wife of Grammy-winning singer John Legend has been hit with more allegations (damning screenshots included) of vicious bullying, just weeks after it was revealed that she had said hateful things about former reality star Courtney Stodden and actress Lindsay Lohan.

Designer Michael Costello, who appeared on ‘Project Runway’, has come forward to say he lost jobs due to Teigen’s campaign against him and even contemplated suicide over it.

Costello wrote on Instagram that Teigen publicly attacked him after a fake image casting him a racist did the rounds.

“She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down,” he wrote. “When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander... she told me that my career was over and that all the doors will be shut from there on.”

In one screenshot posted by Costello, he can be seen pleading with Teigen through Instagram DMs explaining the truth behind the doctored image and saying her comment was adding fuel to the fire. Teigen’s replied: “Good! racist people like you deserve to suffer and die.”

Costello, who has dressed the likes of Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, also recounted how in the next few years he would be pulled from jobs and that he would get calls from colleagues saying that Teigen and stylist Monica Rose were threatening brands who wanted to work with him.

“So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn’t see the point of living,” Costello wrote, revealing that he wrote a suicide note as recently as last week.

“I am not okay,” he continued. “I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”

Just hours before Costello’s revelation, Teigen took to the website Medium to confess to her sins and apologise for her wrongdoings.

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?” Teigen wrote. “I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” she added. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”