Actress and singer Demi Lovato has announced her engagement to Max Ehrich.

She posted pictures on Instagram of her ring and added a touching note.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Lovato, 27, wrote.

It was only recently revealed that the couple had been dating.

In May, Lovato and Ehrich, 29, shared a kiss in the video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s song ‘Stuck with U’. In June, they took a romantic trip to Joshua Desert and posted about it on Instagram — cheesy and cute couple pictures included.

In her engagement announcement post, Lovato and Ehrich can been seen in a romantic embrace on a beach, where the actor seems to have popped the question.

“@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote in her post. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

Lovato has had a rough few years dealing with addiction and mental health struggles, but things seem to be looking up for the ‘Give Your Heart a Break’ singer.