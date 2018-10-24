Funnyman Dave Chappelle is heading back to the UAE for a stand-up show on November 20.

The world-renowned American comedian and Hollywood star will perform live at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with tickets for the show going on sale at noon on October 25.

Completing three decades in the comedy business in 2017 and being ranked as one of the 50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine that same year, Chappelle took his success story further with by receiving his first Emmy Award for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian also penned a money-spinning deal with streaming site Netflix by releasing four stand-up specials, with The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas winning him a Grammy Award. Equanimity was also nominated this year for three Emmys.

Chappelle is also a renowned actor and has appeared in Hollywood hits such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, and the recently-released A Star is Born, which is playing now in the UAE.

Tickets for his show can be purchased online, with prices starting at Dh295. The comedy experience will also follow a no mobile phones policy and anyone in possession of a phone at the event will be required to place it in a locked pouch until after the show.