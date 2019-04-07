The zombie heist film will be directed by Zack Snyder

Dave Bautista Image Credit: AFP

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has closed a Netflix deal to star in ‘Army of the Dead’, a zombie heist film that Zack Snyder will direct.

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Zack and Deborah Snyder are producing, and Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman are overseeing it for Netflix.