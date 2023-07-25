Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have sparked dating rumours after they are spending a lot of time together, TMZ reported. The rumours started spreading after Irina was spotted at the former footballer's residence.
TMZ has learned from reliable sources that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are in a relationship. They met in May during the wedding of wealthy art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, according to reports.
According to insiders, Gisele Bundchen is not happy at all about Tom's relationship with Irina. The news broke just a few days after Gisele's birthday. Tom and Irina are said to have spent the entire weekend together.
Paps recorded TB12 and Irina supposedly cuddling up in L.A. over the course of two days, beginning on Friday, when TMZ was told he picked her up from Hotel Bel-Air in the afternoon and the couple strolled into his pad, all smiles.
Speaking of their romance, surprisingly, rumours of these two being connected have been swirling for about a month. According to reports, they attended a wedding in June.
In reality, Irina's staff slammed the idea that she was interested in him, calling the allegation totally malicious and fictional. They're both unmarried and Tom has recently divorced Gisele Bundchen. Irina and Bradley Cooper split up a while ago, and she's dated a few times since then.