Jean Grey may not be broken, but she’s definitely going through some changes.

The first trailer for Dark Phoenix offers a glimpse of Jean’s past, including her first meeting with Charles Xavier, as well as the solar flare that helps her unleash greater powers and apparently tap into some painful memories.

As the trailer explains, “she’s all rage, pain, and it’s all coming out at once.”

The footage also gives fans a look at Smith, the mysterious villain played by Jessica Chastain, and hints that one of the X-Men may not make it through the events of the movie alive.

A follow-up to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix is an adaptation of the fan-favourite comic book storyline The Dark Phoenix Saga, which follows Jean’s ascension and eventual demise as the all-powerful Phoenix.

The film sees the return of Sophie Turner as Jean, James McAvoy as Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique and Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy. Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters also return as Scott Summers, Storm, Kurt Wagner and Peter Maximoff, respectively.

Dark Phoenix was written by veteran X-Men movie scribe Simon Kinberg, who makes his directorial debut with the film. Kinberg also co-wrote the franchise’s previous attempt at adapting The Dark Phoenix Saga, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.

Dark Phoenix is slated to hit US theatres on February 14.