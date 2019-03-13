Image Credit:

Batman turns 80 this year, and US fans are in for a wicked, big-screen surprise.

Warner Bros announced on Tuesday that all three of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ films will return to five Imax theatres, starting in Los Angeles later this month.

The first back-to-back screenings of ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) will take place March 30 at Hollywood’s Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk. Nolan will join the audience for a moderated Q&A to discuss the blockbuster hits between the second and third films.

The trilogy will then head to New York’s AMC at Lincoln Square and San Francisco’s AMC Metreon 16 on April 13 before screening at Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto, and Imax Theatre at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis on April 20. All screenings will feature footage of Nolan’s Los Angeles Q&A.

All five showings will screen on 70mm, Nolan’s favourite high-resolution format. The director shot ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ with Imax cameras.

“Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen,” said Jeff Goldstein, president of Warner Bros’ domestic distribution, in a press release.