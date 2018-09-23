Actor Danny DeVito has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at Spain’s most prestigious film festival in the northern coastal city of San Sebastian.

DeVito, 73, received the award from the San Sebastian International Film Festival during Saturday’s gala. The American comic film star is promoting the animated children’s film Smallfoot at the festival.

DeVito won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in the 1970-80’s TV sitcom series Taxi. Other career highlights include leading roles in the hit 1980s comedies Throw Momma from the Train and Twins and scores of endearing supporting parts.

He also shared an Oscar nomination for best picture as a producer of Erin Brockovich in 2000.

He currently stars in the TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.