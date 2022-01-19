‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe is venturing into some strange new territory for his next role. The actor will play comedic singing genius Weird Al Yankovic in a biopic about his wacky life.
The movie is streaming service Roku’s first original biopic, and the official synopsis for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”
According to Variety, Yankovic co-wrote the movie’s script along with Eric Appel, who will direct the project.
Weird Al Yankovic, whose real name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic, is known for his humorous and irreverent songs about pop culture and for making parodies of contemporary tracks — think ‘Achy Breaky Song’, ‘Another One Rides the Bus’ and ‘Canadian Idiot’. He also has five Grammy awards to his name.
Yankovic brought his trademark humour to his statement about his upcoming movie.
“When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”
The biopic will go into production in Los Angeles in February.
Radcliffe is best known for starring as Harry Potter in the film franchise based on JK Rowling’s magical books. He has starred in a few other projects since then, such as ‘The Woman in Black’, ‘Jungle’ and ‘Escape from Pretoria’. He was most recently seen in the HBO Max special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, that saw his reunite with cast members Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more from the iconic movies.