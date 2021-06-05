Like it or not, Cruella de Vil is here to stay.
Before ‘Cruella’ — the live-action origin story of the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ — has even left the cinemas, Disney is already in early development on a sequel, with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara both expected to return, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
It is yet to be confirmed whether Emma Stone will reprise her lead role as Cruella.
‘Cruella’, which opened in cinemas on May 28 (May 27 in the UAE) and on Disney Plus via Premiere Access, has earned $32.4 million (Dh118.99 million) domestically and $48.5 million worldwide, according to Variety.
“We are very pleased with ‘Cruella’s’ box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.
“The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”