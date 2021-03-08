Gillian Anderson accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "The Crown" in this screen grab from the 26th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 7, 2021. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards saw Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ and the series, ‘The Crown’, win most of the accolades during the ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs in an in-person/virtual hybrid show on Monday morning.

Just like the recently-concluded Golden Globes award ceremony, a few presenters were on a stage in Los Angeles, while nominees appeared on screen from all across the world.

The American drama ‘Nomadland’, starring Frances McDormand, won Best Picture while Chloe Zhao won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died last year due to colon cancer, won Best Actor for his role in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and Carey Mulligan won Best Actress for ‘Promising Young Women’.

‘The Crown’ stars Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin won in Best Actor and Best Actress in Drama Series respectively, while Gillian Anderson won the Best Supporting Actress award in Drama Series for her role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the show.

Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Ted Lasso’ won big in the TV comedy category; it took the Best Comedy award, as well as trophies for Sudeikis (Best Actor in Comedy Series) and Hannah Waddingham (Best Actress in a Comedy Series). The Canadian comedy show ‘Schitt’s Creek’ continued its solid run at award shows and won two awards, both in acting categories. Catherine O’Hara won Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while Daniel Levy won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Complete List of Winners:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best: Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, Minari

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Comedy: Palm Springs

Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill; and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Best Acting Ensemble: “The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Drama Series: The Crown

Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers

Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

#SeeHer Award: Zendaya

Best Movie Made for Television: Hamilton

Best Short-Form Series: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training With Kim Wexler

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Best Film Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for Sound Of Metal and Alan Baumgarten for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Best Hair and Makeup: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale for Mank

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: Nomadland

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

Best Song: Speak now (One Night In Miami)